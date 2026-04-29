JERTIH, April 29 — What began as a routine fishing outing turned into a life-changing moment for a bait trader who is now a millionaire overnight.

Muhammad Khalis Zulkifle, 35, from Seberang Jertih here, struck gold after emerging champion in a fishing competition at Kolam Titi Mega, Alor Setar, Kedah last Sunday, walking away with RM1 million in cash.

The father of four secured the win after landing a 9.5-kilogram catfish, beating more than 10,000 participants in the contest.

Still reeling from the shock, Muhammad Khalis said he could hardly believe his luck when he was announced the grand prize winner.

“I was fishing with just one rod after paying a RM220 entry fee. About 40 minutes into the competition, I managed to catch the catfish and started feeling anxious, wondering if anyone else had caught a heavier fish within the 10kg limit set by the organisers.

“Alhamdulillah, I see this as a blessing in conjunction with my third child’s 10th birthday on the same day. When my name was announced, I was momentarily speechless,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

However, the unexpected windfall also brought new challenges, particularly in ensuring the safe handling of the cash prize.

He said the matter was resolved after taking certain precautions based on the organiser’s advice, but he soon had to deal with an overwhelming response from the public.

“Not less than 1,000 people contacted me through WhatsApp, text messages and social media asking for money, most of whom I do not know,” he said, adding that his previous biggest win was RM30,000 in a fishing competition in Jertih.

Active in fishing competitions across various states for the past four years, Muhammad Khalis also runs a side business selling a special oil mixture for fishing bait.

“The fishing oil is my own recipe, and sometimes my wife helps manage the sales,” he said.

Looking ahead, he plans to use the RM1 million prize to build his own home, expand his wife’s food business, and set aside savings for the future. — Bernama