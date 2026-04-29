KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — The Malaysian Football League (MFL) will thoroughly examine the views and concerns raised by clubs during a roundtable discussion with Malaysia League (M-League) representatives here today.

MFL president Datuk Ab Ghani Hassan said that such discussion sessions are not new; rather, they are part of the organisation’s ongoing practice of gathering feedback from all stakeholders.

According to Ab Ghani, all feedback received will be reviewed collectively to ensure the best approach is formulated for the benefit of all parties involved.

“This is not the first time. We do these things often, though we don’t always do them publicly or announce what we are doing. Many issues have actually been written about and discussed by the public previously.

“Today’s discussion was held because the league is nearing its end and the new season is expected to begin in August. Therefore, many clubs shared their respective difficulties, and these matters have been conveyed to the MFL,” he said when met immediately after the session concluded.

Elaborating further, Ab Ghani emphasised that the MFL’s primary role as the league operator is not focused solely on profit, but rather on ensuring that clubs remain competitive within the domestic football landscape.

“We will take note of all those views so they can be studied together. It is not a matter of MFL profiting or the clubs profiting; MFL’s role as the league operator is to look after these clubs so they are able to remain competitive in the M-League,” he said.

The discussion, chaired by Ab Ghani, was also attended by MFL Board Member Mustaza Ahmad, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) Club Director Datuk Seri Mohamad Jaifuddin Bujang, Kuching City FC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Iswandi Ali Hassan, Penang FC General Manager Jeffery Chew Gim Eam, and MFL CEO Mohd Shazli Shaik Mohd.

Ten other club representatives involved were from Sabah FC, Imigresen FC, Kelantan TRW, PDRM FC, DPMM FC, Selangor FC, Negeri Sembilan FC, Terengganu FC, Kuala Lumpur City FC, and Melaka FC.

Earlier, the roundtable discussion held at a hotel here was surprised by the arrival of JDT owner Tunku Mahkota Ismail while the session was underway. — Bernama