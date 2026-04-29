PUTRAJAYA, April 29 —The Road Transport Department (JPJ) will fully implement the Single Sign-On system for the MyJPJ Smart Application using MyDigital ID effective May 1, 2026.

JPJ Director-General Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said the move is part of the government’s broader public service digitalisation agenda aimed at enhancing cybersecurity and improving service delivery efficiency.

He said the new system will enable users to access a wide range of JPJ services through a secure, valid and officially recognised digital identity.

"Users will only need MyDigital ID as their primary authentication method to access the MyJPJ application, reducing reliance on multiple login credentials while minimising data security risks,” he said in a statement today.

The MyJPJ app serves as an integrated platform offering a variety of services, including checking and renewing driving licences, renewing motor vehicle licences, checking summonses, and accessing other JPJ-related services online.

To date, the application has recorded more than 14 million users.

The latest version of the app will also include several new features, such as MyDigital ID integration, a guest mode that allows limited access without logging in, a 24-hour smart chatbot, and the integration of JPJeBid and JPJeQ services into a single platform.

JPJ is encouraging all MyJPJ users aged 12 and above to register for and activate their MyDigital ID ahead of the full rollout.

For MyPR holders, the existing login method will remain available through designated alternative channels.

Aedy Fadly said the single sign-on initiative reflects JPJ’s continued commitment to advancing digital transformation while ensuring public services are more efficient, secure and user-friendly. — Bernama