KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — A total of 14 areas in Peninsular Malaysia, two in Sabah and one in Sarawak recorded hot weather at Level 1, or the alert category, as of 6am today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said in a statement that the affected areas were Perlis; Kubang Pasu, Pendang, Kota Setar and Padang Terap in Kedah; Kuala Kangsar and Hulu Perak in Perak; Jeli, Pasir Mas, Tanah Merah and Machang in Kelantan; Kuala Lumpur; as well as Gombak and Sepang in Selangor.

Also affected were Beaufort and Telupid in Sabah, and Limbang in Sarawak.

According to MetMalaysia, Level 1 status is issued when the daily maximum temperature reaches between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius for at least three consecutive days.

The public can refer to the latest information on the hot weather status via MetMalaysia’s official website at www.met.gov.my. — Bernama