AFF Cup: Malaysia capable of springing a surprise

Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the national team had prepared well and were well-poised to face their rivals on the pitch. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

IPOH, Dec 5 — The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) is confident that the Harimau Malaya squad will do their best at the 2020 Asean Football Federation (AFF) Cup tournament scheduled to take place tomorrow.

Its minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the national team had prepared well and were well-poised to face their rivals on the pitch.

“However, the ‘ball is round’, so anything can happen. I hope football fans will support the team that represents our country.

“If we fall, we will rise again and whatever the outcome, we need to learn and continue to improve our performance,” he said at a press conference after officiating the National Youth Volunteerism Day celebration here today.

Malaysia, the 2010 champions, will open their Group B campaign against Cambodia on Dec 6, followed by Laos (Dec 9), Vietnam (Dec 12) and Indonesia (Dec 19) in their bid to reach their second consecutive final.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Faizal also expressed his pride in the country’s men’s and women’s squash teams for their double triumph at the Asian Team Squash Championships in Kuala Lumpur yesterday (Dec 4).

He hoped the momentum of their victories would be maintained in the next series of international tournaments to ensure the continued dominance of our country’s players in the sport.

Both squads edged their rivals 2-1 in their respective finals, the women going against Hong Kong, and the men against India.

Their wins were momentous occasions as the men ended their 13-year championship drought and the women notched up their 10th championship title, the most ever by any participating country. — Bernama