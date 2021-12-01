Zii Jia off to winning start at BWF World Tour Finals

Lee sunk Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in the opening fixture of Group B in Bali, Indonesia today. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — National men's singles ace Lee Zii Jia got off to a good start at the BWF World Tour Finals by beating Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in the opening fixture of Group B in Bali, Indonesia today.

Despite trailing 6-9 in the first game, world number eight Zii Jia fought back to take it 21-15.

A similar script occurred in the second game which saw Zii Jia trailing 7-11 at the interval, before a finger injury took a toll on the Thai player and allowed the former to lead 16-14 before sealing victory at 21-16.

National women's doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah had a rough day as they lost 21-14, 21-14 to world number four Kim Soyeong-Kong Heeyong of South Korea in 45 minutes in their opening Group A match. — Bernama