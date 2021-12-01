Rexy reports in for first day as BAM deputy coaching director

The 53-year-old former doubles player from Indonesia was impressed by the physical condition of the national doubles players but felt they needed to hone their talent to ensure their success in the future. — Picture from Facebook/Badminton Association of Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Former badminton world champion and Olympic gold medallist Rexy Mainaky reported in as Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) deputy coaching director today and shared tips with the coaching staff about how to manage the performance of their charges.

In his discussion with BAM coaching director Wong Choong Hann, Rexy said every coach needed to be brave and not be hesitant with their ideas of improving the standard of their players.

“I had a chance to discuss with Choong Hann about what coaches need to do to handle players who face problems as well as exchanged opinions and shared the experience of my time abroad.

“I also advised the coaches to be more aware of what they were doing, if they use the same approach, the results will be the same,” he said in a video uploaded on the BAM Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Rexy wanted players to understand the reason they train and the importance of winning every championship they enter.

The 53-year-old former doubles player from Indonesia was impressed by the physical condition of the national doubles players but felt they needed to hone their talent to ensure their success in the future.

Rexy, who was the former BAM national doubles coach from 2005 till 2012, expressed his admiration towards the training facilities at the Malaysian Badminton Academy at Bukit Kiara that he said were very good for players.

BAM stated in October that Rexy would be tasked with increasing technical input to the performance index and specifically cater to doubles players in the national squad to improve their performance.

During his illustrious career, Rexy, along with doubles partner Ricky Subagja, won the 1995 IBF World Championship and the 1996 Atlanta Olympics doubles gold medal. They also won three World Cup gold medals and were part of the Indonesian team that won the Thomas Cup four times between 1994 and 2000. — Bernama