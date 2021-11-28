TMJ, ex-United stars to hold talks on Asian football on Thursday (Dec 2)

The Tunku Mahkota of Johor (TMJ), Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim will be the guest speaker at the online roundtable discussion.— Picture via Facebook/Johor Southern Tigers

JOHOR BAHRU, Nov 28 — The Tunku Mahkota of Johor (TMJ), Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim will be the guest speaker at the online roundtable discussion with world football legends Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville dan Nicky Butt on Thursday (Dec 2).

The Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) owner and the three former Manchester United players will share experiences regarding training and technology related to football in Asia.

A posting on the Johor Southern Tigers Facebook page today said that the roundtable discussion on ‘World-Class Training with Manchester United Legends’ would be held virtually at 5.30 pm.

The posting added that Tunku Ismail had been invited to share about JDT’s world-class facilities and academy.

“The session is also aimed at showing the players, coaches and parents what is required for footballers to reach the elite level.

“The two-day programme, organised by ZujuGP, an online streaming site to connect individuals in football to fans around the world, will also see the football legends discuss matters related to Manchester United on Wednesday (Dec 1),” the club said.

Both sessions will be streamed live via the ZujuGP Facebook page. — Bernama