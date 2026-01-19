KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today said any education system that seeks formal recognition must accept the use of Bahasa Melayu and Malay history.

In the royal address to open this year’s Parliamentary sitting, the Agong said those who cannot accept the use of national language should “not stay in Malaysia”.

“If we want to create a new education system, it must be in line with the national education policy, and Bahasa Melayu must be the main language as it is the national language,” he said.

“Hence any proposal to recognise any other education system, must accept Bahasa Melayu and Malaysian history. If there are those who cannot accept Bahasa Melayu, it’s better you don’t stay in Malaysia”.

