SHAH ALAM, Jan 19 — The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) is investigating a claim that an aerobics session believed to have taken place in Bukit Badong, here, had included elements that could be linked to indecent behaviour in a public space.

Its director, Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad, said the probe was triggered by a viral TikTok video showing the activity.

He said JAIS views the matter seriously and will act in accordance with the law.

“This is because, apart from being clearly inappropriate, it includes elements that could be seen as indecent behaviour in a public setting or actions that may bring Islam into disrepute.

“JAIS is also looking into the incident, including the location, the organiser, and those involved,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He called on the public to assist with the investigation or contact JAIS hotline at 1800-88-2424.

Meanwhile, the Kuala Selangor District Police Headquarters (IPD) Criminal Investigation Division has opened an investigation paper under Section 504 of the Penal Code, Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 in connection with the incident.

Kuala Selangor District Police Chief Supt Azaharudin Tajudin said in a statement that his department had earlier come across images and videos related to the activity uploaded on Facebook at 11.13 am yesterday.

“In the images, it was found that during the programme, there was an individual wearing a headscarf and a school uniform who was not wearing a skirt, while another individual was only wearing leggings. Initial investigations also found that the aerobics or zumba programme carried the theme ‘back to school’,” he said.

Following this, he urged members of the public with information related to the incident to contact the Kuala Selangor IPD Operations Room at 03-3289 1222 or any nearby police station. — Bernama