KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi described the Royal Address of His Majesty, Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia in conjunction with the Opening Ceremony of the First Meeting of the Fifth Session of the 15th Parliament as concise and comprehensive, encompassing important matters that need attention.

Ahmad Zahid who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said that although the address was brief, its content was loaded with messages that can be the focus of Members of Parliament in the debate session on the Motion of Thanks for the Royal Address scheduled to begin tomorrow.

“The most important things are included and there should not be disruptions, “ he told reporters after attending the ceremony here today.

At the same time, Ahmad Zahid said that each ministry has specific policies and action plans that will be presented and debated by members of Parliament, including the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW).

He said KKDW has planned 42 game-changing initiatives to be implemented this year and all of these initiatives will be scrutinised by members of Parliament through their respective research to be debated in this Parliament session.

“All the main programmes that have been set will be implemented according to the ministry’s strategic planning and of course these matters will be the focus of debate in Parliament,” he said. — Bernama