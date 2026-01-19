KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an advisory on tropical storm Nokaen that was detected at a latitude of 16.6 north and a longitude of 126.5 east, approximately 479 km northeast of Naga City, Philippines.

MetMalaysia, in a statement today, said that based on observations at 8 am, the storm was moving east-northeast at 10 km/h with a maximum wind speed of 65 km/h.

The storm is approximately 1,502 km northeast of Pitas, Sabah, and poses no significant threat to Malaysia. — Bernama