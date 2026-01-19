KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang today said the party rejects unity models that he described as “man-made” and silent in the face of injustice, stressing that PAS will only support unity based on Islamic principles.

In a Facebook post today, Abdul Hadi argued that PAS cannot join the current Unity Government, which he claimed embraces pluralism, liberalism and extremism.

He likened such cooperation to “a ship already leaking badly, branded as ‘grand unity’ but sinking under its own contradictions.”

He added that true unity must be principled, accepting truth and rejecting falsehood, and led by God-fearing leadership.

“PAS seeks unity under a government that fulfils its duty of leadership as a trust from God, respected for its justice, and not one that wields power for wealth or throne,” he said.

Abdul Hadi also said unity must be anchored in Malay-Muslim leadership and extended to Malaysia’s plural society, stressing that leadership should be respected for its justice rather than feared for tyranny.

He added that discussions on unity should be guided by scholars well-versed in Islamic affairs, not by those he described as ignorant or misusing intellect.

His remarks came in response to Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s proposal for a “grand collaboration” announced at the close of the 2025 Umno General Assembly.

Zahid, who is also deputy prime minister, said the initiative aims to consolidate Malay-Muslim struggles without jeopardising the stability of the Unity Government.