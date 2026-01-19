KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — The call by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, for a comprehensive fight against corruption will be the Home Ministry’s guiding principle in strengthening governance and preventing leakages and abuse of power, said Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said His Majesty’s emphasis carried a clear message that efforts to combat corruption must be translated into firm and integrity-driven implementation to ensure corrupt practices do not continue to damage the nation.

He said the decree was also in line with the stance of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who has stressed that political stability, economic prosperity and social justice can only be achieved through transparent governance practices.

“When the King and the Prime Minister deliver the same message, it becomes a powerful force in reminding all parties of the dangers of corruption, which can destroy the country,” he told reporters after the opening ceremony of the First Meeting of the Fifth Session of the 15th Parliament here today.

Earlier, Sultan Ibrahim, in delivering the royal address at the ceremony, stressed that the war against corruption must be carried out on a large scale, with no one shielded from legal action.

His Majesty also emphasised that action against corruption must not focus solely on bribe recipients, but that givers, agents and any parties acting in collusion must also be investigated and punished accordingly.

Saifuddin Nasution said the decree also specifically touched on several agencies under the Home Ministry, further strengthening the ministry’s commitment to reviewing and improving procurement processes to prevent leakages and abuse of power.

He gave an assurance that all Home Ministry procurements, particularly those involving development projects and large-scale expenditure, will be carried out transparently, with integrity and in line with the principles of good governance.

“This ministry has a large budget, and that is why I consistently remind officers to uphold good governance practices — no leaks, no misappropriation, no extravagance and no corruption,” he said.

He added that the emphasis will continue to be reinforced through monthly assemblies and meetings with senior ministry officials to ensure all government guidelines are implemented effectively.

“Our task now is not merely to listen to His Majesty’s decree, but to truly internalise it in implementation at the ministry level,” he added.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said his ministry will focus on efforts to improve the quality of affordable housing construction under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

He said the Madani Government is grateful that the housing sector was also given serious attention by the King in his address.

“Under the 13MP, the ministry will further elevate the quality of affordable housing construction so that our affordable homes are not only accessible but also of high quality. That is our aim,” he told reporters after the ceremony.

Nga also shared that the current government is the first in history to surpass the target of building and providing 500,000 affordable housing units under the 12th Malaysia Plan.

In his address, Sultan Ibrahim urged that the 13MP implementation, which begins this year, be focused on the well-being of the people, particularly in the areas of education, housing, health and public transport. — Bernama