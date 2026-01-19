KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, opened this year’s Parliament proceedings, expressing dismay at the corruption plaguing the Malaysian Armed Forces, as he vowed to continue “hunting down” corrupt officials.

“I am very disappointed to learn of the corruption in the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) to the highest level,” he said in a royal address delivered to the House of Representatives.

“I think maybe next time it’s better for me to appoint a sergeant as PAT (Chief of Defence Forces),” he added.

The King said that the cases uncovered so far were only “the tip of the iceberg”, and that he believes there are many more corrupt officials in agencies like Customs, Immigration and the police.

The King also took aim at Members of Parliament.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg. I am convinced that there are many out there, either in the Customs Department, Immigration, police or others, as well as those who sit in this Hall, I will continue to hunt you down,” Sultan Ibrahim said.

The stern warning came amid mounting public scrutiny on the MAF, following the arrest of former Malaysian Army Chief, General Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan.

Muhammad was detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission on January 7 along with his two wives to facilitate investigations into alleged irregularities in military procurement tenders.

The MACC said the raid led to the seizure of over RM52 million in assets — including cash, gold, and luxury goods — from residences and bank accounts linked to the former army chief and other senior officials.

The King today called corrupt civil servants traitors and urged severe punishment for those convicted of graft.

“Corruption must be combated all-out. The people must act as eyes and report any form of corruption; not only the receiver must be investigated and punished, but the giver and their agents must also be acted on,” he said.

“The MACC must conduct investigations swiftly, firmly and holistically regardless of position and power. The government must also provide judges with experience and an expedited passage so corruption trials can be concluded quickly,” the King added.