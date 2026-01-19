PUTRAJAYA, Jan 19 — An immigration officer has been confirmed to be involved in carrying out “flying passport” activity at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 on June 2 last year, the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) said today.

EAIC in a statement said the officer concerned had been found to have keyed in a passenger’s entry details into Malaysia, including the passport information, into the Malaysian Immigration Integrated Management System (MyIMMs) without the passenger being present at the counter during the process.

“The officer’s actions did not comply with the guidelines under the Quality Management System of the Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM) and contravened guideline PK(0)IM.H.03-02 issued by the Director-General of Immigration, constituting misconduct under paragraph 24(1)(f) of Act 700,” it said.

Following the findings, EAIC had referred the officer to the Immigration Department’s Disciplinary Authority with a recommendation that disciplinary action be taken against the officer under paragraph 4(2)(f) for dishonest and untrustworthy conduct.

The statement added that the commission also recommended that action be taken against the officer under paragraph 4(2)(g) for irresponsible behaviour pursuant to the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993. — Bernama