KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — The statement of His Majesty, Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia clearly affirms that efforts to combat corruption and abuse of power must be implemented comprehensively and not in a haphazard manner, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

He said His Majesty’s statement delivered at the opening ceremony of the First Meeting of the Fifth Session of the 15th Parliament today also touched on the need to strengthen governance including taking firm action against any problems involving corruption.

Fahmi, who is also the Madani Government spokesperson, also described His Majesty’s statement that corrupt officials be hunted down as a very firm warning to all parties, including those in the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara.

“So, (His Majesty’s speech) should be a warning to all those who are involved or have ever committed (corruption). We who are elected to be members of Dewan Rakyat and the Dewan Negara must set an example and prove that we are among the front lines in the fight against corruption.

“Although His Majesty’s speech is around 15 to 18 minutes, it is very concise and full of messages as well as reminders for the government and enforcement agencies to take action,” he told Bernama after attending the ceremony today.

Commenting on his area of responsibility, Fahmi said he upheld Sultan Ibrahim’s speech regarding efforts to address online harms including the issue of deepfake and the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI).

In this regard, he said the government wanted to ensure a safer digital environment in line with the increase in Internet access which is currently faster, cheaper and more widespread.

At the same time, Fahmi said the government also needed to examine the issue of procurement and governance including the possibility of using a more transparent and open digital system.

He said the use of a more transparent digital system could help improve existing processes.

“Maybe the use of a more transparent, more open digital system would help and maybe that is the process that we need to give more in-depth scrutiny to,” he said. — Bernama