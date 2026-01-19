GEORGE TOWN, Jan 19 — The funeral of the late actress Nadia Kesuma is expected to take place this morning, local time, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, according to Bertam assemblyman Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

Reezal Merican, who is also the Kepala Batas Umno division chief, said that the information was conveyed to him by Nadia’s husband, Prof Dr Muhammad Kamarul Kabilan Abdullah, when he met the family at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), yesterday afternoon.

“I was informed that the remains of Nadiah Kasumawati Abdul Karim are expected to be laid to rest tomorrow morning, local time, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, subject to the smooth completion of arrangements there,” he wrote, in a Facebook post, yesterday.

Muhammad Kamarul, 57, a lecturer at Universiti Sains Malaysia, and his daughter are currently en route to Jeddah, having departed from Penang International Airport at 11 am, before continuing their journey on a connecting flight to Jeddah at 5.35 pm yesterday.

Upon arrival, they are expected to proceed to King Fahad Hospital in Jeddah to manage funeral arrangements, including documentation matters and the collection of Nadia Kesuma’s personal belongings.

The father of three children, aged between 11 and 15, also shared on his Facebook post that their children are heartbroken over her loss, upon receiving the news of her passing, after she was confirmed to have died of a heart attack, following reports that she had gone missing at King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah, last Thursday.

“The children love and miss you so much. Deena cried uncontrollably over the phone, and I had to console Iqi, who kept asking to see you. But I promised him that one day, we will all visit your new resting place,” he said in the post.

“I am on my way to see you, my dear! Miss you so much. I have nothing to bring you this time — no char kuey teow, no auntie’s cooking from Tun Saadon, nor kimchi wantan from the Gelugor food court,” he said, adding that he wore a hoodie bought by the late Nadia Kesuma for her trip to London, which she had accidentally left behind in Malaysia, with him to Jeddah yesterday.

He also shared that he has received hundreds of messages of condolences and support from friends, and even strangers, following the heartbreaking news of his wife’s passing.

Meanwhile, a visit to the family’s residence in Bertam, near here, found neighbours still in shock over the news of Nadia Kesuma’s passing. — Bernama