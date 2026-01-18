KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) takes a serious view of the irresponsible actions of certain parties who have boldly spread speculative narratives on social media concerning strategic appointment matters within the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF).

In a statement today, the ministry stressed that such actions, including circulating a list of senior MAF officers’ names, constituted misconduct that clearly undermines the credibility of the country’s defence management system.

The statement said that such action, taken ahead of the official process, not only created room for negative perceptions but could also affect officers’ morale and disrupt the chain of command within the MAF.

“Any appointments and promotions of MAF officers are subject to the consent of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, as the Supreme Commander of the MAF, on the advice of the Armed Forces Council (MAT).

“Therefore, any premature announcement is considered an act of disrespect towards the royal institution and the MAF leadership hierarchy,” the statement said.

MINDEF cautioned that the open dissemination of confidential or internal information could pose a threat to information security and national sovereignty.

“Parties involved are advised to immediately cease any actions that could escalate the situation, tarnish the image of the ATM, or mislead the public,” the statement said.

The ministry added that it would not hesitate to take legal action against any party found disseminating confidential government information under the Official Secrets Act 1972, the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, the Armed Forces Act 1972, or the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993.

“The public is advised against uploading, commenting on, or sharing such speculative content and should instead refer to official announcements through Ministry and MAF channels,” said the statement. — Bernama