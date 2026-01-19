PETALING JAYA, Jan 19 — The Selangor government will roll out a pilot early intervention programme in two Bandar Utama secondary schools — one of which was the site of a fatal stabbing last year — aimed at providing peer-based emotional support for students before cases are escalated to mental health professionals.

State executive councillor for Public Health and Environment Jamaliah Jamaluddin said the PeerZ pilot initiative is intended to complement the existing Peer Support Programme (Pembimbing Rakan Sebaya, or PRS) run by the Selangor education department.

She said concerns regarding school safety and the availability of counselling support for students were raised during a meeting with several parent representatives after the tragic incident.

“PeerZ aims to provide a platform for students to share experiences, challenges and emotional stress with their peers in a safer and more conducive setting.

“Through this approach, students requiring early support will receive emotional assistance and guidance from peers before being referred to school counselling officers or mental health professionals, should further intervention be necessary,” she told Malay Mail when contacted.

Malay Mail wanted to know what has the state government provided in terms of assistance and support after a 16-year-old student was fatally stabbed by another 14-year-old student at SMK Bandar Utama Damansara 4.

Jamaliah said safeguarding students’ safety, welfare and well-being remains a top priority for the state government, alongside efforts to foster a safer, calmer and more supportive school environment during the community’s recovery process.

Jamaliah said the allocation for mental health programmes under her public health portfolio has more than doubled, rising from RM700,000 in 2025 to RM1.5 million in 2026, enabling the rollout of pilot initiatives and mental health support interventions for students and teachers. — Chinnapong/Shutterstock pic via AFP

“This initiative will focus on awareness education, peer support and emotional skills development as part of efforts to cultivate a healthier and more resilient learning environment,” she said.

While no definitive timeline was given for the pilot’s launch, Jamaliah said it will be implemented this year.

Following the fatal stabbing, Jamaliah said the state government had convened a Safety Strengthening Engagement Session chaired by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari on November 19 last year.

Among those in attendance were herself, school representatives, Parent-Teacher Associations (PTA) and relevant government agencies.

“During the session, I also took the opportunity to inform attendees of the follow-up actions on matters raised by the school and the PTA, including aspects of safety, student wellbeing and the need for coordinated action involving multiple agencies.

“These efforts are aimed at ensuring enhanced safety measures are implemented and that such incidents do not recur,” she said.

She also said the state government has pledged and channelled an allocation of RM17,000 to the school to improve safety aspects within the compound as previously announced by Amirudin.

On October 14, student Yap Shing Xuen was attacked and fatally stabbed in her secondary school’s girls’ washroom after being followed. She later died from multiple wounds to the chest and neck.

Yap’s brutal death sent shock waves across the country, raising concerns over student safety in places once regarded as secure.

The 14-year-old suspect was later charged in the Magistrates’ Court with her murder on October 22.