KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — The Selangor State Government and the Batu Caves temple management have reached an understanding to proceed with the proposed escalator project, although its implementation is still subject to resolving technical requirements.

DAP Chairman Gobind Singh Deo said both parties have agreed that all relevant regulations must be strictly adhered to before construction begins.

“Both sides agree that for the purpose of this construction, all necessary regulations must be carefully followed,” he told reporters after meeting the management of the Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple in Jalan Masjid India here today.

Earlier, Gobind, who is also the Digital Minister, met with the management of the Batu Caves temple to discuss the matter.

He explained that the issue arose from the temple’s unique status, which is governed by an old court order that established a trust body, resulting in an application process different from standard procedures.

The Damansara MP clarified that the dispute stemmed from claims that the application was submitted under an individual’s name but checks confirmed it was submitted by the temple through Tan Sri R. Nadarajah in his capacity as a trustee.

“The question of Tan Sri R. Nadarajah making the application in a personal capacity does not arise. It was made in his capacity as temple chairman and trustee for the committee, not as an individual,” Gobind said.

Previously, Selangor Human Resources, Poverty Eradication, Orang Asli and Minority Affairs Committee Chairman V. Papparaidu reportedly said the state government had rejected a Temporary Occupation Licence for a commercial project, including the proposed escalator project, based on constitutional provisions.

Papparaidu said the application was submitted under an individual’s name without an association registration, which contradicted the National Land Code, which allows approvals to be granted only to associations registered with the Registrar of Societies (ROS).

On a separate matter regarding the relocation order for the Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple in Jalan Masjid India, Gobind said Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has scheduled a meeting for tomorrow, to be attended by the temple committee and management.

“I will facilitate the process and see how we can assist the temple authorities in this matter,” he said. — Bernama