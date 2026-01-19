KULIM, Jan 19 — A man and his two children were killed today in a road crash involving a Perodua Viva and a Proton S70 on Jalan Kulim-Mahang, near SMK Sungai Kob.

Kulim deputy district police chief DSP Tengku Mohd Faisal Tengku Yeng said the victims have been identified as Muhammad Syazwan Mohd Surodjidin, 25, and his two sons, Muhammad Aqeel Afnan, 4, and Muhammad Affan Mikhael, 2

He said the Kulim district police headquarters (IPD) was alerted at 5.15 pm to a crash involving two vehicles, in which the three victims were confirmed dead at the scene.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the crash occurred when a Proton S70, driven by 27-year-old Mohamad Aqlan Marwan Mohamad Toha, lost control, veered into the opposite lane and collided with the car carrying the three victims,” he said in a media statement tonight.

Tengku Mohd Faisal said the bodies had been sent to the Kulim Hospital Forensic Unit for a post-mortem and the case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, Kulim Hi-Tech Fire and Rescue Station chief Senior Assistant Fire Superintendent Azmir Hassan said the Kedah Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre received a call regarding the accident at 5.09 pm.

“Five personnel from the Kulim Hi-Tech BBP were dispatched to the scene, where the driver of the Perodua Viva was found pinned to his seat, with two boys inside the car,” he said.

Azmir said all three victims were pronounced dead at the scene by medical officers from the Ministry of Health.

“The Proton S70 reportedly caught fire at the scene, but the driver escaped with minor injuries and was taken to Kulim Hospital.

“The two boys in the passenger seat of the Perodua Viva were removed with the help of members of the public, while fire personnel used special equipment to extricate the driver. The operation ended at 6.16pm,” he said. — Bernama