Malaysian shuttlers bow out of Indonesian Open

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — The dream to see Malaysian shuttlers continue their campaign at the 2021 Indonesian Open came to an abrupt end as four of our country’s doubles teams lost their quarterfinal matches at the Bali International Convention Centree, Nusa Dua, today.

After shocking 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medallists Lee Yang-Wang Chi-Lin in the second round, national men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani failed to keep up the momentum and lost to Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty from India.

Sze Fei-Nur Izzudin, however, put up a fight against the sixth seeds, going down 21-19, 21-19 in 43 minutes.

The second loss of the day followed shortly after when professional men’s doubles pair Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi were beaten by world number one doubles team Marcus Fernaldi Gideon-Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 21-14, 14-21, 16-21.

Meanwhile, in mixed doubles action, professional combo Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying, who were seeded fifth, fell to Korean duo Ko Sung Hyun-Eom Hye Won 21-15, 16-21, 18-21 in a 72-minute battle.

Finally, mixed doubles pair Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing also failed to make it past main seeds, Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand, losing 10-21, 10-21.

The national badminton camp will now shift its focus to the 2021 Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Finals, which will take place at the same location from December 1 to 5. — Bernama