French football star Benzema gets one-year suspended jail term

Real Madrid’s French forward Karim Benzema controls the ball during the Spanish League football match between Real Madrid CF and Real Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, September 22, 2021. — AFP pic

VERSAILLES, Nov 24 — A Court in Versailles today found France and Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema guilty of complicity in the attempted blackmail of former international team mate Mathieu Valbuena over a sex tape and sentenced him to a one-year suspended jail term.

He was also fined €75,000 (RM354,745).

Benzema, who had denied any wrongdoing, was not in court. He is due to play for the Spanish club against Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol later in the day.

Prosecutors had argued that Benzema had encouraged Valbuena to pay a suspected group of blackmailers in order to keep the sexually explicit tape out of the public eye. — Reuters