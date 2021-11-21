Hamilton wins in Qatar with Verstappen second

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in action at the Qatar Grand Prix at the Losail International Circuit, Lusail, Qatar November 21, 2021. — Reuters pic

DOHA, Nov 21 — Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton won the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix for Mercedes today to cut Max Verstappen’s overall Formula One lead to eight points with two races remaining.

Red Bull’s Verstappen was second, after starting seventh following a five-place grid drop for failing to respect warning flags in yesterday’s qualifying, but took a bonus point for fastest lap.

Double world champion Fernando Alonso was third for Renault-owned Alpine, the 40-year-old Spaniard’s first podium finish since 2014. — Reuters