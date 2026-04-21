KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — A 13-year-old girl died after she is believed to have fallen from the 16th floor of a condominium in Tanjung Tokong, George Town, yesterday.

Northeast District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Abdul Rozak Muhammad said police received a report on the incident from the public at about 6.45pm.

He said initial investigations found that the victim, a Malaysian, is believed to have fallen from her unit on the 16th floor before she was found unconscious on the eighth floor of the building at around 5.49pm.

“She was later pronounced dead at the scene,” he said in a statement today.

Abdul Rozak added that checks at the scene and an examination of the body did not indicate any elements of foul play.

“The body has been sent to the Forensic Medicine Department of Penang Hospital for a post-mortem.

“The case has been classified as sudden death, and a Sudden Death Report has been opened to facilitate further investigations,” he said.

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