SEREMBAN, April 21 — Four Undang in Negeri Sembilan have challenged Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun’s account of a key council meeting, disputing his claim that the Dewan Keadilan dan Undang (DKU) had advised the removal of the Undang of Sungei Ujong, Datuk Mubarak Dohak.

In a joint statement issued today, as reported by The Star, Undang Jelebu Datuk Maarof Mat Rashad, Undang Johol Datuk Muhammed Abdullah, Undang Rembau Datuk Abdul Rahim Yasin, and Mubarak said a media statement released by the mentri besar’s office on April 17 was inaccurate.

“The DKU members who were present on the said day did not make a collective and unanimous decision on the matter during the special session,” they said.

“As such, the MB’s statement is not true and is not in accordance with the Laws of the Constitution of Negeri Sembilan 1959.”

They also said they did not agree to Mubarak’s removal as Undang of Sungei Ujong, which they noted was said to have been carried out under Article 14(3) of the state constitution.

The four further expressed disagreement with another statement issued by Aminuddin on April 20, and said they supported a declaration made on April 19 regarding changes to the state’s leadership.

“As such, we support and agree with a declaration made on April 19 to depose the 11th Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan and to install the next state Ruler,” they said.

Separately, they added: “We would also like to state that Aminuddin is no longer fit to lead the state administration and should be replaced.”

Aminuddin had earlier said the DKU advised the Luak of Sungei Ujong to accept Mubarak’s removal following a meeting chaired by Yang di-Pertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz, during which 33 reasons were presented for the move, citing alleged breaches of adat and customary law.

He said the process was carried out in accordance with Article 14(3) of the Laws of the Constitution of Negeri Sembilan 1959.

In a subsequent statement on April 20, Aminuddin said the state government would not recognise a declaration read by Mubarak calling for the removal of Tuanku Muhriz, on the basis that Mubarak no longer held authority as Undang, having been removed from the post in May 2025.