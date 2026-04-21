LONDON, April 211 — Liam Rosenior said Monday that Chelsea’s owners had been “magnificent” in their support despite an alarming slump that has left their Champions League qualification hopes hanging by a thread.

The Blues are seven points behind fifth-placed Liverpool after four straight Premier League defeats and their chances of finishing in the top five look bleak.

Boos greeted the full-time whistle following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Manchester United at Stamford Bridge after some supporters staged a street protest against owners BlueCo ahead of kick-off.

Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali last week said the club were still behind Rosenior and remained optimistic about long-term success under his management.

Asked on Monday if he felt that support, Blues head coach Rosenior, who replaced Enzo Maresca in January, said: “One hundred per cent.

“They have been supportive of me in our daily conversations, the sporting directors involved, they have been magnificent in their support of me and the team.

“We are aligned and we know we need to win games of football in the now. That doesn’t go against what we are trying to do, which is give consistent success to the club long term.”

Chelsea, with just one victory in their past eight league games, face a must-win game at ninth-placed Brighton on Tuesday.

With just three points separating the Blues and Fulham in 12th, Rosenior’s side are in danger of missing out on European football altogether.

“We’ve made it very difficult for ourselves, we have to be honest and realistic with that, but what we can’t do is give up, we have to keep fighting,” he said.

“We have to make sure we go to Brighton with similar attributes to what I saw against Manchester United in terms of our energy and our intensity and engagement to the game, which was good.

“But what we didn’t do is keep a clean sheet in the moment and we didn’t take advantage of the chances, so we need to be more clinical and more ruthless in both boxes.”

Rosenior admitted he had made errors in the early months of his tenure after replacing Maresca, who led Chelsea to the UEFA Conference League and World Club Cup titles last season.

“If you’re not honest and you don’t hold your hand up to mistakes, you’re never going to improve,” said the former Strasbourg coach.

“I have made mistakes, I’m going to make more mistakes, every coach does. But with the guys here, how they support me, because we all want success for the club, we can be open and honest about that.” — AFP