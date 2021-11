The United Nations said today it wants proof of the whereabouts of missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

GENEVA, Nov 19 — The United Nations said today it wants proof of the whereabouts of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, who went missing after making sexual assault allegations against a top Communist Party official.

“It would be important to have proof of her whereabouts and well-being and we would urge that there be an investigation with full transparency into her allegations of sexual assault,” UN Human Rights Office spokeswoman Liz Throssell told reporters in Geneva. — AFP