KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 17 — Bobby Saputra, a satirical persona created by Ben Sumadiwiria, is probably the most famous Indonesian millionaire’s son on the Internet.

Saputra generally shows off his outrageous lifestyle on social media to the delight of his 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

Well, this fictitious larger-than-life persona has opened his burger restaurant—Bobby’s Burgers—in Kuala Lumpur!

When prepared well, the Tallow Fries are to die for with their crispy golden texture.

Interestingly, Sumadiwiria is a former chef who trained at Le Cordon Bleu in Malaysia.

Last year, he returned to his culinary background by launching his burger venture Bobby’s Burgers in Indonesia.

Building on the success of its three outlets in Jakarta and one in Surabaya, this space in The Exchange TRX marks its first overseas outlet.

The opening menu is concise, featuring only three food items: Bobby’s Double (RM24), Tallow Fries (RM10) and Filthy Fries (RM18).

There’s a package deal for RM30, combining Bobby’s Double and Tallow Fries.

Filthy Fries combines a smashed beef patty with Tallow Fries and their signature Billionaire Sauce.

In Malaysia, the beef patties are made with Angus beef but in Indonesia, they also offer a luxurious Wagyu beef option.

The bun is fluffy and soft, with a tinge of sweetness and thankfully, it doesn’t stick to your teeth.

Each ball of minced beef is smashed on the hot griddle, allowing it to sear quickly for those desired frilly, caramelised edges.

Once the patties are cooked, they are topped with finely sliced onions caramelised to provide a slight sweetness.

A slice of cheese is added on top of the patty and scooped onto the griddled buns.

Bobby’s Double consists of two patties, a pickle and a drizzle of their mysterious Billionaire Sauce.

Evian water, rather than a generic brand, is served here (left). On the small tables, there are pink salt and pepper grinders (right).

The sauce’s colour resembles Thousand Island but its flavour is hard to pinpoint.

It’s an essential component to the whole burger; its creaminess balances out the seared beef patties.

You may complain about the missing lettuce or tomato but without those distractions, you can fully relish the juicy beef with its browned edges, and the soft bun.

The pickle has a smidgeon of tanginess rather than an overpowering sharpness that would jar you from your burger heaven.

Many often avoid eating burgers and fries because they are greasy, but strangely enough after a total of three visits here, I haven’t noticed any lingering greasy aftertaste.

While my many visits have been satisfactory, a friend’s experience was a vast contrast: her burger had almost no Billionaire’s Sauce and left a greasy aftertaste that made her thirsty.

The smashed patties topped with sliced onions and cheese are cooked on the hot griddle.

This was probably because they ran out of sauce after a super busy weekend, leaving the burger almost devoid of sauce.

Bobby’s Burgers is the first fast food place here to offer Tallow Fries (RM10), which use 100 per cent beef tallow instead of typical seed oils.

It definitely elevates these fries, making them crispy on the outside yet fluffy inside with a hint of beef flavour.

Consistency though is the hurdle they need to overcome as these Tallow Fries, when done well, are truly “to die for” as one friend remarked.

When I first ate it I was one of the few diners for the day and it lived up to its “to die for” reputation.

With a small dining area, some customers pack their burgers to eat elsewhere.

By evening (yes, I had it twice in one day), the fries while still crispy, were not as golden crunchy as the morning ones.

Don’t get me wrong; it still beats the other places flat but once you tasted it in its golden prime, you know it could be better.

Filthy Fries (RM18) is a mash up of Bobby’s Double and Tallow Fries minus the bun.

Honestly it tastes better when both items are served separately, allowing you to enjoy the crunch from the Tallow Fries without it being dragged down by the beef patty.

For bragging points, Bobby’s Double is a well executed version that I wouldn’t mind eating when I’m at The Exchange TRX but it’s the Tallow Fries I would totally tell everyone about as those fries are amazing when prepared correctly.

Bobby’s Burgers

C59, Concourse Level,

The Exchange TRX (TRX Mall), 59, Persiaran TRX,

Tun Razak Exchange, Kuala Lumpur.

Instagram: @theofficialbobbysburgers

*This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

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