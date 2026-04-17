CYBERJAYA, April 17 — The government will study the proposal to restore Langkawi’s duty-free status as a move to revitalise the island’s economy, which is currently facing challenges from rising costs and a decline in domestic tourism appeal.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the proposal deserves attention as Langkawi’s tourism sector has been a bit sluggish lately.

“I have asked the Minister of Finance II (Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan) to take an overall look and see how it can be regenerated because costs in Langkawi are quite high, and that in itself cannot attract tourists, even domestic ones,” he told reporters after performing Friday prayers at the Cyberjaya Fire and Rescue Department Surau here today.

Anwar also expressed his appreciation to the Sultan of Kedah, Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah, for the proposal.

“This means we are prepared to study the matter and respect the views of Tuanku Sultan of Kedah, and we will examine it,” he said.

On April 13, Sultan Sallehuddin, during the opening ceremony of the Kedah State Legislative Assembly, called on the Federal Government to consider restoring Langkawi’s duty-free privileges to revitalise the island’s tourism sector and local economy.

In another development, Anwar said the issue of allegedly strict conditions imposed on electric vehicle (EV) companies would be brought up for discussion with the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI).

Yesterday, Perak Tourism, Industry, Investment and Corridor Development Committee chairman Loh Sze Yee was reported to have said that the Federal Government needs to reassess the conditions imposed on EV companies planning to set up factories in the country.

Loh said there were concerns about several policies that were too stringent and could undermine foreign investor confidence, thus damaging the country’s investment climate.

He also said that the construction of an EV assembly plant by BYD in Tanjung Malim has been halted, with the existing site currently inactive, believed to be due to the company’s inability to meet new requirements introduced by MITI. — Bernama