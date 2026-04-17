KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — The Health Ministry will introduce a new prescription format that requires more detailed patient information, including allergy status and full medication specifications.

The Star reported that the ministry issued a recent circular outlining the changes after reviewing the current format and finding gaps in legal compliance and safety requirements.

Health director‑general Datuk Dr Mahathar Abd Wahab said the existing format lacked key safety elements, noting that “there is no medication safety element, particularly the patient’s drug allergy status.”

“There is a need to ensure that the patient and prescriber or the facility’s complete details are recorded on prescriptions, in accordance with Section 21 (2) of the Poisons Act 1952, Regulation 11 (2) of the Poisons (Psychotropic Substances) Regulations 1989 and Regulation 11 (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Regulations 1952,” he added.

The directive applies to both handwritten prescriptions and facilities using information and communication technology systems.

Current prescription format

Requires only basic patient information.

Includes: name, MyKad number, age, date, and illness.

New prescription format

Requires full patient identification and clinical details.

Includes: full name, age, MyKad number, weight, sex, contact details, diagnosis, drug allergies, and citizenship status.

Adds complete medication information: dosage form, drug name, dose, frequency, duration, and quantity supplied.

A prescription is a written instruction issued by a registered medical or dental practitioner specifying how medication should be taken, and pharmacists dispense medicines based on that instruction.

The circular takes effect on January 1, 2027, although facilities may adopt the new format earlier if they exhaust existing prescription stock.

Dr Mahathar said facilities may continue using remaining old prescription slips after the effective date to avoid wastage, but printing and procurement of the new format must proceed.