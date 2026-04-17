GEORGE TOWN, April 17 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) today announced the launch of a special “P-P” vehicle registration series in conjunction with its 80th anniversary.

Bidding for the special “P-P” series is set to open from April 20 to April 24, according to JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli.

He said the exclusive series is a symbolic tribute to the department’s 80 years of contributions to Malaysia’s transport system.

“The “P-P” plates will be offered to the public via the JPJ eBid system,” he said in a press conference at The Top here today.

He said bidding for the special plate numbers will only run for five days starting on Monday and will close at 10pm on Friday (April 24).

“Results on the bidding will be announced within 24 hours on April 25,” he said.

Minimum bid prices remain consistent with existing categories, starting from RM300 for running numbers, RM500 for popular numbers, RM2,500 for attractive numbers, RM5,000 for premium numbers, and RM20,000 for golden numbers.

He added that all successful bids must be registered to a vehicle within 12 months from the official results date, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the JPJ eBid system.

“Through enhancements made to JPJ eBid, earlier issues involving system delays and stuck bids have been addressed, and complaints have significantly reduced,” he said.

When asked the reasons behind the “P-P” prefix, he said it reflects Penang where the 80th anniversary celebrations will be held next week.

“It also represented JPJ’s dual roles as penguatkuasaan (enforcement) and pengangkutan (transportation),” he said.

He said nearly 50,000 plate numbers will also be available for direct purchase at 50 per cent discount during the Mega JPJ Madani Carnival at Stadium Batu Kawan next weekend.

“The discounted numbers will only be available for purchase on-site at Stadium Batu Kawan on April 26, with some attractive category numbers priced as low as RM250,” he said.

He added that the full list of available numbers will be released before the carnival.

He said the carnival is from April 24 to 26, so the public is encouraged to attend.