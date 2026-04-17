KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — What began as a small home-based cake business has grown into a thriving cookie enterprise for Nurul Asyiqin Mohamad Ramli, thanks to a moment of inspiration that reshaped her entrepreneurial journey.

Seven years ago, while accompanying her mother to collect pineapple tarts in Sabak Bernam, Selangor, Nurul Asyiqin overheard a conversation that would change the course of her life. As she browsed jars of pineapple tarts and biskut makmur, a small and medium enterprise (SME) entrepreneur revealed that her sales had reached RM1.8 million in just four months.

The figure lingered in her mind long after she left the shop.

“Imagine earning that much just from pineapple tarts and biskut makmur. Even at RM1.8 million, down from RM2 million the year before, it was still a huge figure to me and made me wonder why I wasn’t focusing on cookies,” she recalled.

At the time, Nurul Asyiqin was selling cakes, relying largely on personal contacts while experimenting with promotion on Instagram. The returns, however, were modest.

“Weekly sales were only about RM200. Half went to my salary, the rest back into the business. That meant I was earning just RM400 a month,” she said.

Determined to change her fortunes, she made a bold decision to pivot entirely into cookies.

Starting from scratch

The transition was not easy. With limited capital and equipment, Nurul Asyiqin had to rebuild her business almost from the ground up, initially producing just two types of cookies from home while supplementing her offerings with cookies sourced from other entrepreneurs.

She later applied for financial assistance from the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP), a process she described as straightforward.

“I only needed to show my SSM (Companies Commission of Malaysia) registration, proof that I had been operating for six months, and photos of the business. About two weeks later, I was called for an interview,” she said.

The RM3,000 aid enabled her to purchase a suitable oven, marking a crucial step forward.

Nurul Asyiqin packs cookie capsules into boxes to be sent to regular customers from the private and public sectors who have ordered her products. — Bernama pic

Early struggles and pandemic setback

Nurul Asyiqin began selling cookies in late 2019 at RM25 per jar, working tirelessly to build her brand, Cocokins, by seeking out customers and agents.

However, progress was soon disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic. During the first Movement Control Order (MCO) in 2020, business activity was minimal.

“I wasn’t really operating then, sales were very low,” she said, noting that she had only about seven to eight agents at the time.

The situation worsened in 2021, just weeks before Hari Raya Aidilfitri, when interstate travel restrictions led to a sharp drop in demand. More than 2,000 jars of cookies were returned unsold.

Faced with heavy losses and limited experience in online marketing, she made the difficult decision to donate the cookies to orphanages rather than let them go to waste.

Bouncing back stronger

Refusing to give up, Nurul Asyiqin gradually rebuilt her business, improving her marketing efforts step by step while attending courses, workshops and seminars on entrepreneurship.

Her perseverance paid off.

“Alhamdulillah, the business has improved significantly; from earning three figures in the early days to four figures, and now reaching five figures,” she said.

In 2022, she received further zakat assistance worth RM10,000 through a collaboration between MAIWP and SME Corp Malaysia, which helped accelerate her growth.

Today, she produces between 500 and 700 jars or capsule packs of cookies each month, with popular flavours including chocolate chip, dark chocolate, red velvet, pistachio and seasonal pineapple tarts.

She noted that festive season sales can hit RM100,000, while off-peak months generate tens of thousands.

Nurul Asyiqin seals cookies using an aluminium sealing device to ensure the capsules are airtight and give the container a modern aesthetic style. — Bernama pic

Innovation for wider reach

Seeking to stand out in a competitive market, Nurul Asyiqin introduced a more affordable and convenient packaging concept, offering cookies in capsule sized containers priced at RM7 each.

The idea emerged from observing consumer habits.

“Sometimes people just want a small portion. A jar can cost around RM30 and for that price, you could buy a full meal. Children especially don’t eat much,” she explained.

The capsule concept has proven popular, not only among everyday consumers but also as wedding favours, with orders coming from states such as Johor and Terengganu.

Her products are now distributed through petrol stations, hospitals, cafes and various government and private agencies, while also creating income opportunities for agents, including single parents and part-time sellers.

A journey shaped by experience

Nurul Asyiqin’s journey is also shaped by her diverse background. She studied Mechanical Engineering at Sekolah Menengah Teknik Shah Alam before pursuing a Diploma in Culinary Arts at Food Institute Malaysia.

She later spent about a year in the United States between 2011 and 2012, an experience that further broadened her perspective.

The capsule concept has proven popular, not only among everyday consumers but also as wedding favours, with orders coming from states such as Johor and Terengganu. — Bernama pic

Championing success

Her achievements reached new heights when she emerged as the champion of Projek Bangkit, an entrepreneurship reality programme organised by MAIWP in collaboration with TV AlHijrah.

Encouraged by fellow entrepreneurs, she joined the programme to gain exposure and elevate her brand.

The eight-week programme, which began in October 2025, featured 21 participants and offered a RM50,000 grant, RM1 million in promotional sponsorship and business mentorship.

Winning the competition brought not only financial support but also greater visibility for Cocokins, expanding its reach beyond Kuala Lumpur.

Looking ahead, Nurul Asyiqin is focused on obtaining halal certification and further strengthening her brand.

Her journey, from earning just RM400 a month to building a five-figure business, stands as a testament to resilience, adaptability and the courage to embrace change. — Bernama