BATU PAHAT, April 17 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced a special allocation of RM3.421 million to upgrade physical facilities and procure medical assets at four clinics in the Batu Pahat district.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the allocation comprised RM500,000 for the Parit Raja Health Clinic, Sri Gading Health Clinic (RM950,000), Parit Yaani Health Clinic (RM1.268 million) and RM685,000 for the Tongkang Pechah Health Clinic.

“In line with rapid development and population growth, we want to ensure that our public health facilities are always in good condition and continuously enhanced to meet the current needs of patients and the local community.

“This is to ensure that services are not only concentrated in major districts, but that resource distribution is carried out equitably down to the grassroots level,” he said after visiting the Tongkang Pechah Health Clinic today.

Also present were Health deputy director-general (public health) Dr Ismuni Bohari, state Health director Dr Mohtar Pungut and Sri Gading MP Aminolhuda Hassan.

Dzulkefly said health facilities were crucial in the district, which now supported a population of nearly 500,000, and was rapidly developing in terms of education and healthcare. — Bernama