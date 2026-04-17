BATU PAHAT, April 17 — The Health Ministry (MoH) will discuss the proposed increase in post-basic nursing allowances through an inter-ministerial task force to be established soon.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the discussions would adopt a whole-of-government approach, involving relevant ministries, including the Finance Ministry.

He said the ministry has taken note of the matter, and preliminary discussions have already been held by the MoH task force.

“MoH has taken note of this issue and, in the near future, the inter-ministerial task force will begin its discussions,” he told a press conference after visiting the Tongkang Pechah Health Clinic here today.

He was responding to calls by the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) for the allowance to be increased.

Dzulkefly said MoH would ensure that all proposals on the matter are carefully considered, adding that issues involving the welfare of healthcare workers are always given due attention.

“I am committed to safeguarding the welfare of our workforce, whether nurses, doctors, specialists or others,” he said.

The MMA recently urged the government to raise the allowance to at least RM500 per month from the current RM100, along with a structured periodic review mechanism.

Its president, Datuk Dr R. Thirunavukarasu, was reported as saying it is timely for the allowance to be revised after remaining unchanged for 17 years.

Meanwhile, Dzulkefly reiterated that the country’s medicine supply remains stable until June, adding that the ministry continues to monitor the situation closely.

He said medicine supplies are monitored through regular stock takes and continuous inventory management at health facilities.

The ministry also engages with industry players to obtain a comprehensive picture of the medicine supply situation in the market, he said.

MoH had previously said that supplies of critical medicines in the country, including insulin and vaccines, are stable and sufficient to meet current needs.

Dzulkefly was also reported as saying that the government is taking precautionary measures in case the conflict in West Asia continues, including implementing medium- and long-term mitigation steps. — Bernama