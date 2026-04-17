MADRID, April 17 — Former three-time winner Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the Madrid Open beginning next week as he needs more time to recover from a shoulder injury.

The former world number one and 24-time Grand Slam winner has not played since losing to Briton Jack Draper in the Indian Wells fourth round just over a month ago.

“Madrid, unfortunately I won’t be able to compete this year,” the Serbian 38-year-old posted on Instagram on Friday.

“I’m continuing my recovery in order to be back soon. Hasta pronto!”

The current world number four lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open final at the beginning of February before hinting that retirement may be just around the corner.

He pulled out of the Doha Open later that month due to fatigue.

He reached the fourth round in Indian Wells but then pulled out of Masters 1000 events in Miami and Monte Carlo due to his shoulder injury.

He has played just two tournaments this year.

The news is another blow for Djokovic with time running out to be fit for the year’s second Grand Slam, the French Open, which begins in Paris in a month’s time. — AFP