KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — A police officer told the High Court here, today, that he seized four air rifles, nine Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) pipes and several books, related to jihad, from the family home of the Ulu Tiram police station attacker in Johor.

ASP Cassidy Banta, 42, said the items were seized when he led a search at the home of Radin Luqman Radin Imran, 21, in Kampung Sungai Tiram, following the May 17, 2024 attack which killed two police personnel.

The fifth prosecution witness said that, upon arriving at the house, the door was opened by the first accused, Radin Imran Radin Mohd Yassin, 64, who is also the attacker’s father.

“I then informed the occupants of the house, who are members of Radin Luqman’s family, about the attack on the Ulu Tiram police station carried out by the suspect, which led to his death as well as that of two police personnel,” he said.

He said this during examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Yazid Mustaqim Roslan on the fourth day of the trial of five family members of the Ulu Tiram police station attacker, who are facing nine separate terrorism-related charges before Judge Nurulhuda Nur'aini Mohamad Nor.

Cassidy said police also seized four mobile phones belonging to the accused, before he was led to a room where he found six books, some of which were titled “jihad”.

“In another room, which served as a storeroom, I found four air rifles, nine PVC pipes believed to be used for making long air rifles, and a pouch containing 42 marbles. I then arrested all the suspects (the five accused), for suspected involvement in a case, under Section 302 of the Penal Code,” he said.

The prosecution witness said that all the family members who were arrested, along with the seized items, were taken to the Seri Alam district police headquarters (IPD) for further action, before they were remanded to assist in the investigation.

Cassidy also told the court about the reaction of the attacker’s mother, Rosna Jantan, 61, and his father, Radin Imran, after being informed of their son’s death.

“Rosna said, ‘Alhamdulillah, that’s good’, while Radin Imran remarked, ‘I only regret that he did not ask me to go along with him,’” said the fifth prosecution witness.

According to the charges, Radin Luqman’s mother, Rosna, was charged with one count of failing to provide information related to terrorist ideology, at a house in Kampung Sungai Tiram, Johor Bahru, between April 2017 and May 17, 2024.

Meanwhile, his father, Radin Imran, was charged with four counts of promoting terrorist ideology, supporting terrorist acts, possessing firearms for terrorism-related activities, and possessing a book linked to a terrorist group.

Radin Luqman’s brother, Radin Romyullah, 36, was charged with two counts of providing support and possessing materials related to the terrorist group Daesh. Two daughters of Radin Imran, Farhah Sobrina, 25, and Mariah, 20, were each charged with deliberately failing to provide information related to terrorist ideology.

The trial resumes on April 27. — Bernama