KOTA BHARU, April 17 — After more than a decade of saving, a state administrative officer has finally realised his dream of becoming a millionaire after he was announced as the winner of the 122nd Bank Simpanan Nasional Premium Savings Certificate (BSN SSP) Millionaire draw.

Muhammad Riyadhul Hanif Abdullah, 34, said he received the good news earlier this month while waiting for his car to be repaired at a workshop, at a time when he was thinking about how to cover repair costs amounting to thousands of ringgit.

“At that moment, I prayed for sustenance from an unexpected source. Not long after, I received a call from BSN informing me that I was the winner of the March SSP draw.

“I was very surprised and could hardly believe it. I have always told my wife that I wanted to become a millionaire one day, and finally that dream has come true,” he told reporters at a media interview session here yesterday.

He said the first thing he did was call his wife, Zarifah Zulkepli, 33, to share the news.

“At first, my wife did not believe me because I often joke, but after I shared the link from BSN, she was convinced. We are very excited about this unexpected blessing,” he said.

The father of four said he began saving with BSN 12 years ago with an initial deposit of RM50 at its Selayang branch.

He said his interest in saving was sparked after watching live broadcasts of SSP draws featuring winners from various backgrounds.

Since then, he has consistently saved at least RM200 every month without making any withdrawals, with his savings now nearing RM10,000.

He said the prize money will be used to settle financial commitments, including housing and vehicle loans, as well as to ensure his children’s future financial security. — Bernama