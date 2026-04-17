KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — An express bus driver and his girlfriend were sentenced to jail today after pleading guilty in the Magistrates’ Court to dangerous driving last week.

Sinar Harian reported that Arif Fahmi Abd Salam, 36, and Nur Adila Najwa Ilham Ameerrullah, 21, entered their pleas before Magistrate Mazana Sinin.

Arif Fahmi received a one‑year jail term, while Nur Adila Najwa was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment, with both also fined RM5,000.

Prosecutors said the pair jointly drove a bus bearing registration number APE 9588 in a manner dangerous to the public.

The offence occurred last Sunday at about 7.30pm at the exit of the Bemban Rest and Service Area (R&R) along the southbound North‑South Expressway in the Jasin district.

They were charged under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Amendment) 2020 read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

The law provides for up to five years’ imprisonment, a fine of between RM5,000 and RM15,000, and disqualification from holding a driving licence for at least five years upon conviction.

Nur Adila Najwa also faced a separate charge under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 for using abusive and insulting words against a 44‑year‑old woman, causing public annoyance.

The offence was committed the same day at about 6pm inside the bus as it exited the Bemban R&R southbound in Jasin.

The charge carries a maximum fine of RM100.

Both accused, who were unrepresented, sought leniency on the grounds that this was their first offence and that no accident occurred and passengers arrived safely at their destination.

Arif Fahmi told the court he had already suffered consequences for his actions after being immediately terminated by his employer, leaving him without income to support his mother, who has hypertension, and his two younger siblings.

He also said he must attend interviews with the Road Transport Department (JPJ) and the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) regarding the same case.

Nur Adila Najwa, speaking tearfully, asked for a light sentence because she is young and hopes to continue her studies.

“I plead guilty. I am only 21 years old and have lived with my grandmother since I was a baby,” she said.

“I obtained 8As and 2Bs in SPM but had to decline an offer to pursue further studies due to financial constraints,” she added.

She said she moved to Kuala Lumpur to work after her grandmother died and hopes to resume her education.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohd Asri Abd Rahman Noor Syazwani Mohamad Yusri urged the court to impose a deterrent sentence due to the seriousness of the case.

He said the court must prioritise public interest and send a clear message to the public.

“This case caused concern among public transport users after it went viral on social media, as it clearly showed that safety was ignored while operating a large vehicle,” he said.

“There were 27 lives on board the bus and the accused’s actions were unacceptable,” he added.

He also informed the court that the first accused’s driving licence had expired on April 1, 2026, before the incident on April 12.

The court ordered the jail terms to take effect from the date of conviction and imposed an additional two‑month jail term if the fines are not paid.

Both accused were also disqualified from holding a driving licence for five years.

Nur Adila Najwa was additionally fined RM100 after pleading guilty to the charge under the Minor Offences Act.

Mazana said the pair had clearly disregarded safety despite no accident occurring and expressed hope that the sentence would serve as a lesson.