KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Hong Kong cinema icon Chow Yun Fat has drawn renewed attention to his real estate portfolio after being spotted driving into his long-time Kowloon residence, as fresh reports highlight the scale of his multimillion-ringgit property holdings.

According to KBizoom, Chow — often dubbed the “slipper billionaire” for his famously low-key lifestyle despite vast wealth — is believed to own eight properties and a parcel of land across Hong Kong, with his total portfolio estimated to exceed HK$1 billion (RM504.9 million).

The report said his holdings are spread across several of Hong Kong’s most expensive districts, including The Peak, Kowloon Tong, Sai Kung, Prince Edward and Mong Kok, underscoring a long-term investment footprint in the city’s luxury property market.

The Star previously reported that his Kowloon Tong residence on Cumberland Road was purchased in the 1990s for around HK$14.7 million as an investment, with its value later rising sharply to an estimated HK$200 million.

The Hong Kong actor was spotted driving into his long-time Kowloon residence. — Picture from social media

The 3,067 sq ft home remains his primary residence with wife Jasmine Tan, whom he married in 1987, despite his wider property portfolio spanning multiple high-end locations.

KBizoom also reported that among his holdings is a villa in The Peak, one of Hong Kong’s most exclusive neighbourhoods.

The 2,547 sq ft property was bought in 2010 for HK$128 million, setting a record high price per square foot at the time, but has never been occupied or rented out.

The villa was later listed for sale in 2022 at HK$220 million before being reduced to HK$195 million in 2024, though no transaction has been recorded.

Despite his extensive assets, Chow remains widely known for his understated lifestyle, often seen using public transport and maintaining a simple daily routine — a contrast that continues to define his public image.