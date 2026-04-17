KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — The Malaysian crude oil tanker Ocean Thunder entered Singapore waters today as it continued its final approach to Pengerang, Johor.

The New Straits Times reported that vessel‑tracking data from the Automatic Identification System showed the Panama‑flagged very large crude carrier moving at 7.1 knots on a 66‑degree course through the Singapore Strait.

The 274‑metre tanker, drawing 17 metres, is carrying about one million barrels of Iraqi Basrah Heavy crude bound for the Pengerang Integrated Petroleum Complex operated by Petronas.

Its position in the strait indicates that berthing and discharge operations are expected to begin once port traffic and clearance allow.

The delivery marks the end of a high‑risk journey that began in Iraq in early March.

The tanker passed through the Strait of Hormuz on April 5, a chokepoint strained by tensions linked to the United States–Israel–Iran conflict.

Only a small number of Malaysia‑linked vessels have made the crossing in recent weeks due to disruptions along global energy routes.

The Ocean Thunder is understood to be among the limited vessels allowed to transit after diplomatic engagements, with Iran reportedly permitting passage for ships carrying Iraqi crude.

Basrah Heavy, a dense and high‑sulphur grade, is typically refined at complex facilities such as Pengerang to produce higher‑value products.

Shipping data indicates that only one other Malaysia‑bound tanker, the Serifos, has completed a similar Hormuz transit since tensions escalated.