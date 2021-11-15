Report: Premier League nears record sale of US TV rights for about US$2b

A winter match ball is seen before the game between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park November 7, 2021. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — The English Premier League is nearing the sale of its US television rights for about US$2 billion (RM8.3 billion), setting a new overseas record, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

ViacomCBS and Walt Disney Co-owned ESPN are among the broadcasters bidding for the rights with Comcast Corp’s NBC, the current holder, with second-round bids due on Nov. 18, the FT report said. Under the deal, which will be functional from the 2022-23 season until the 2027-28 season, Premier League will sell all 38 matches in a single block rather than in separate packages.

Deal discussions occurred amid fears revenue from football’s domestic broadcast rights deals will fall across Europe’s top leagues this year, due to a lack of competition between broadcasters.

If a deal comes through, it could set a record for Premier league’s US broadcasting rights, making it the football league’s most lucrative overseas deal, according to the FT report.

Disney’s ESPN, the Premier League and Comcast did not immediately respond to a Reuters requests for comments after business hours, while ViacomCBS could not be reached for a comment. — Reuters