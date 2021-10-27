Sabah FC must be fully focused against JDT, says coach Kim Swee

Sabah FC head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee says his players must play with confidence against Johor Darul Ta’zim. ― Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 27 ― Sabah FC head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee wants his players to be fully focused and play with confidence against Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) in the 2021 Malaysia Cup Group D fixture at the Likas Stadium here, this Friday (October 29).

The former national coach conceded that Sabah FC were set to face a stiff challenge against the defending champions, however, they would be boosted by the fact they were playing at home with support from the fans.

“This is my first match in charge of Sabah FC since I was officially appointed as head coach on October 1. And I hope the careful preparations we have made over the past one month can be translated on the pitch by the players to get a positive result.

“I admit our team has many weaknesses...but we also have our strengths...our most glaring weakness was letting in too many goals in the Super League competition prior to this,” he told reporters when met after a training session with The Rhinos squad at Universiti Malaysia Sabah’s (UMS) synthetic field today.

Sabah FC drew its first two matches of the campaign against PJ City (1-1) and Kelantan FC (2-2) in their first two group fixtures prior to the month-long competition break. ― Bernama