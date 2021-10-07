Siti Nurshuhaini among five young shuttlers absorbed into national senior squad

The Badminton Association of Malaysia in a statement today said that its management committee had reached the decision to address the need for a bigger talent pool in the senior women’s singles with the objective of strengthening the department. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Uber Cup 2020 squad member, Siti Nurshuhaini Azman was given a boost ahead of the most prestigious women’s team event in Aarhus, Denmark, starting October 9-17, after she was absorbed into the national senior women’s singles squad with immediate effect.

The 17-year-old shuttler will be joined by Joanne Ng, Tan Zhing Yi, Khor Jing Wen and Loh Zhi Wei, with all of them aged 18.

The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) in a statement today said that its management committee had reached the decision to address the need for a bigger talent pool in the senior women’s singles with the objective of strengthening the department.

“They will officially join the unit under the tutelage of head coach, Indra Widjaja and coach, Loh Wei Sheng. All the best, ladies,” it said.

The new addition of the five players aforementioned above will see the current squad having nine players at their disposal.

Currently, the department is spearheaded by 2019 SEA Games gold medallist, S. Kisona followed by Eoon Qi Xuan, Myisha Mohd Khairul and K. Letshanaa. — Bernama