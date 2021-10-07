National Moto2 rider Hafizh says this may be his last year in World Motorcycle Championship

The NTS RW Racing GP rider cited financial constraints as one of them as he would have to personally fork out a sizeable amount to join a team. — Foto ihsan Facebook Aspar Team

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — National Moto2 rider Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah may walk away from the World Motorcycle Championship next season due to several factors.

The NTS RW Racing GP rider cited financial constraints as one of them as he would have to personally fork out a sizeable amount to join a team.

He said it (the financial commitment) would not be worth it if he can’t get the best bike possible as it would then affect his performance.

“I feel that this could well be my final year in the World Championship because I can’t go on. I know many fans are hoping that I stay on but I have to think of my own future perhaps there are other things that I can do (after this).

“I don’t want to continue because many European teams want us to bring in our own money and I’m not keen on that. But I am confident I can give a good fight, so why should I put my own money into the team?

“...and if I don’t get anything out of it, for example, the performance that I want, then I will lose everything just like that,” he said in a video clip shared with the local media today.

However, the former MotoGP rider with team Monster Yamaha Tech 3, said he would not blame any party for the decision that he will make.

He said that although he and NTS RW Racing GP had always strived to raise their performance on the track, he felt that one season was not enough for him to adapt to the machine, which uses a new chassis.

Hafizh had recently hinted via his Instagram account that he was ready to end his career after competing in the World Motorcycle Championship since 2014.

“If you were to ask me what kind of opportunity I want, well if a team is interested in me, I need the kind of chassis I used four years ago, namely Kalex. Then, let me ride for a year and if I am still not good enough, I will step down,” said Hafizh, who occupies 28th spot with eight points after 15 races in this season’s Moto2 event.

The rider also did not discount the possibility of taking part in different competitions, such as the Asian Road Racing Championship (ARRC) or the Superbike World Championship (WSBK). — Bernama