Cheng Hoe calls up Ariff Farhan, Shahrul Nizam to replace injured duo in Harimau Malaya squad

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Defenders Muhammad Ariff Farhan Md Isa of Kedah Darul Aman FC and Muhammad Shahrul Nizam Ros Hasni of Terengganu FC have been called up to join the Harimau Malaya squad for next month’s two international friendlies.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) said in a statement today that both players, who have been called up by head coach Tan Cheng Hoe, will check in for the national team’s centralised training camp here tomorrow.

“This completes the Harimau Malaya’s 24-player list for the two Tier 1 international friendlies against Jordan (October 6) and Uzbekistan (October 9) that will both be held in Amman, Jordan,” said FAM.

Muhammad Ariff Farhan, 25, and Muhamad Shahrul Nizam, 23, will replace Syahmi Safari (Selangor FC) and Dion-Johan Cools (FC Midtjylland), who have been dropped due to injuries.

The national team will leave for Amman on Saturday (October 2) and return on October 10.

Meanwhile, Penang FC players Mohamad Al Hafiz Harun and Quentin Cheng are bent on proving themselves after being called up for the two international friendlies.

Midfielder Al Hafiz, 27, admitted that he was shocked to be called up as he felt that his performance had dipped towards the end of the recently-concluded Super League campaign.

“I will, however, seize this golden opportunity to learn as much as I can from training with other talented players. As a newcomer, I am grateful and humbled at the same time.

“But I am determined to do my best to get into the team to play against Jordan and Uzbekistan,” he told Bernama in an interview via Zoom today.

Meanwhile, Quentin, 22, who only returned to Malaysia two years ago after plying his trade in Australia, described his national team call-up as a stepping stone for his football career, especially as he’s a newcomer in the country’s football arena.

“Every footballer sets a target of wanting to play for the national team because that is the highest level we can aspire to be on the international stage. So, that has always been my ambition, although I never expected to achieve it so early in my career,” said the right-back.

Al Hafiz and Quentin are among six new faces called up by Cheng Hoe recently. The others are goalkeeper Kalamullah Al-Hafiz Mat Rowi (PJ City FC); Sharul Nazeem Zulpakar, Mukhairi Ajmal Mahadi (Selangor FC); and Hakimi Abdullah (Terengganu FC).

The Harima Malaya are using the friendlies to prepare for the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup to be held from December 5, 2021 to January 1, 2022 in Singapore.

Malaysia have been drawn in Group B with defending champions Vietnam, Indonesia, Laos and Cambodia.

Meanwhile, in the latest statement issued tonight, Cheng Hoe has called up another KDA FC player, Mohammad Fayadh Mohd Zulkifli Amin to replace the injured Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid of Johor Darul Ta’zim.

Winger Mohammad Fayadh, 23, is also set to report for national duty tomorrow. — Bernama