KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has ordered immediate action to be taken to address the dilapidated infrastructure at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Balaban Jaya in Beluran, Sabah, which has forced students to undergo lessons in unsuitable conditions.

In a Facebook post today, he said instructions have been issued to the Ministry of Education and the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU), Prime Minister’s Department, to ensure swift resolution of the issue.

“Such matters are deeply affecting. Instructions have been given to the Ministry of Education and ICU, Prime Minister’s Department, for immediate resolution.

“The comfort and welfare of children in their pursuit of education must be given priority, and immediate action must be taken,” he said.

The issue arose following reports on the condition of pupils at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Balaban Jaya in Beluran, Sabah, who were forced to attend classes in tents without walls and in mosque corridors due to the absence of a fully completed permanent school building.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education (MOE) in a media statement today said it is concerned about the issues of access to education and safety arising at the school.

According to the ministry, the situation was caused by damage to part of the infrastructure due to ground movement and slope instability, making the school environment unsafe for use.

The Ministry also stated that several engagement sessions had been conducted by the Sabah State Education Department (JPN Sabah) with relevant stakeholders, including parents and the local community, to find a solution.

“Immediate action to be taken includes temporarily relocating pupils to SK Pekan Beluran and providing transport to bring pupils to that school. This step is to ensure that pupils’ learning is not disrupted and that parents are not burdened,” it said.

In addition, MOE said upgrading works at SK Sungai Nangka will be carried out immediately to accommodate the temporary placement needs of pupils while awaiting the construction of a new SK Balaban Jaya.

“The ministry is fully responsible for ensuring that the educational needs of all affected pupils at SK Balaban Jaya are safeguarded, while at the same time ensuring that the safety and well-being of the entire school community are given due attention,” it added. — Bernama