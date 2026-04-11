SUNGAI PETANI, April 11 — There will be no sports village for the upcoming Malaysia Games (Sukma) in Selangor this August, with athletes instead to receive subsidies through their respective contingents.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari said the matter was decided during the Sukma supreme committee meeting on Thursday as a cost-saving measure.

“During the meeting, Selangor as host presented all venues… and there is no sports village this time, so every athlete will be given a subsidy of RM100 a day… state (management) will (arrange) their athlete accommodation at selected places on their own,” he told reporters after attending an event organised by the Sungai Petani parliamentary service centre at Sekolah Menengah Persendirian Sin Min, Taman Keladi, near here today.

The 10-day Games, scheduled from August 15 to 24, will proceed as planned although scaled down slightly to save costs, which he said would not affect the quality of athletes, sports events or the organisation of the Games.

“We’re more towards reducing things or costs involving ceremonial expenses… and Sukma will still take place in August,” he said. — Bernama