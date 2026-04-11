KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Professional men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia has been named in Malaysia’s squad for the 2026 Thomas Cup in Horsens from April 24 to May 3.

Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) said the Olympic bronze medallist will spearhead the singles challenge alongside Leong Jun Hao, Justin Hoh and Aidil Sholeh Ali Sadikin.

The inclusion of the 28-year-old is expected to strengthen Malaysia’s bid to reclaim the title, which it last won in 1992.

In the men’s doubles, the challenge will be led by world number two pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, alongside Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun and professional duo Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani.

Malaysia have been drawn in Group B together with Japan, England and Finland.

Meanwhile, in the 2026 Uber Cup, Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah return as the mainstay in the women’s doubles, alongside young pair Ong Xin Yee-Carmen Ting and Low Zi Yu-Noraqilah Maisarah.

Pearly-Thinaah had skipped the 2024 edition in Chengdu to focus on preparations for the Paris Olympics.

In the women’s singles, K. Letshanaa will lead the charge, supported by Wong Ling Ching, Siti Zulaikha Azmi and Goh Jin Wei.

The women’s team have also been drawn in Group B, alongside Japan, Turkey and South Africa. — Bernama